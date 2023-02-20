Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) plans to transform its corporate banking franchise by making it more tech-driven as it seeks to raise its market share in loans to private businesses, according to a document reviewed by Mint .

India’s largest lender wants to reduce the time taken to process corporate loans and to identify pain points for these customers before and after the loan sanction, showed the document cited above. The document is in the form of a proposal to hire a consultant for this transformation.

As part of the revamp, the lender wants to focus on five broad areas: growth strategy, ecosystem banking, analytics capabilities, digital revamp, and enabling relationship managers.

SBI has proposed the appointment of a consultant to analyze its market share in various markets and market segments and to suggest growth strategies to ramp up its share in those markets. These include formulating strategies to increase share in various micro-markets and in loans to the non-government and non-public sector undertaking (PSU) segment. According to SBI, the consultant must benchmark the technology stack of peer lenders; conduct a “gap assessment—basis inputs from branches, relationship managers and customers".

It should also do a “thorough evaluation of current bank stack...and plan “tracking (loan) proposals in the pipeline through a dashboard to improve turnaround time". This would include sending text messages to involved parties after each stage of loan processing.

The lender also wants to assess the skill gaps of relationship managers, including the identification and creation of training programmes using bank and external infrastructure. Further, it plans to digitally enable relationship managers or provide digital tools to these managers.

An email sent to SBI’s spokesperson seeking comments on the story remained unanswered.

“Being the largest bank, SBI already gets the lion’s share of corporate relationships from the government and public sector companies. Looking to grow its large balance sheet, SBI now has to look for other opportunities as well, even though it already is a large lender to private businesses," said Asutosh Mishra, head of research (institutional equity) at Ashika Group.

To be sure, SBI’s corporate loans are growing almost as fast as its retail loans. While retail loans grew 18.1% to ₹11.24 trillion as on 31 December, corporate advances rose 18% to ₹9.25 trillion. At the end of the December quarter, 39% of corporate loans were rated AAA, up from 36% in the year-ago period. In fact, the bank has a pipeline of ₹3 trillion in corporate loans, including term loans and working capital, that has been sanctioned but are yet to be utilized by borrowers.

“Sanctions have gone up by about 24% as far as the large corporate credit is concerned," chairman Dinesh Khara told analysts on 3 February.