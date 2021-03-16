The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it has imposed a penalty of ₹2 crore on India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) for non-compliance of regulations in payment of remuneration to its employees through commissions.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated 15 March 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2 crore SBI for contravention of provisions of section 10 (1) (b) (ii) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and specific directions of RBI issued to the bank on payment of remuneration to employees in the form of commission," the central bank said in a statement.

The section deals with prohibition of employment of managing agents and restrictions on certain forms of employment. It prohibits banks from employing a person whose remuneration or part of the remuneration is in the form of commission or of a share in the profits of the company.

This penalty, RBI said, has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with sections 46 (4) (i) and 51 (1) of the Act. The statement came with a disclaimer that this action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

According to RBI, the statutory inspection of the bank with regard to its financial position as on 31 March 2017 and 31 March 2018 and the Risk Assessment Reports (RARs), and examination of the correspondence with the bank regarding payment of remuneration to its employees in the form of commission, revealed, contraventions.

“In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for contravention of the provisions of the Act/ specific directions issued by RBI. After considering the bank’s replies to the notice, oral submissions made in the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charges were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," it said.

