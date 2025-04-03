Industry
SBI seeks fintech partners to help customers print their own debit cards
Summary
- India's largest lending seems to be charting a different course since most other banks are looking at tie-ups with fintechs to push lending.
Mumbai: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is scouting for fintechs which can help it gain an edge over competitors with debt card solutions, including an option for customers to print their own cards at kiosks.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more