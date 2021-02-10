SBI gearing up to start co-lending model for home loans

To boost footprints in the unorganised sector, the State Bank of India is gearing up to start co-lending model for home loans , the bank said on Wednesday. In a co-lending model, essentially two lenders come together to disburse loans. This alliance helps in disbursing a small part of the loan amount and sourcing more clients.

In November 2020, the Reserve Bank of India had allowed the co-lending scheme for banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). The model is aimed at improving the flow of credit to the unserved and underserved sector of the economy and making available funds to the ultimate beneficiary at an affordable cost, considering the lower cost of funds from banks and greater reach of the NBFCs.

"If State Bank of India does get into co-lending model for home loans then this will largely help it to enter those markets that had been the stronghold of NBFCs," said Shobhit Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, ANAROCK Capital.

Under this, banks are permitted to co-lend with all registered NBFCs (including HFCs) based on a prior agreement, the RBI said. The co-lending banks will take their share of the individual loans on a back-to-back basis in their books. However, NBFCs shall be required to retain a minimum of 20% share of the individual loans on their books, the central bank said.

Based on this, the two partner institutions need to enter into an agreement that should specify, terms and conditions of the arrangement, the criteria for selection of partner institutions, the specific product lines and areas of operation, the RBI said. Banks can claim priority sector status in respect of their share of credit while engaging in the co-lending model adhering to the specified conditions, the central bank said.

"Under co-lending model, we may see SBI widening its reach to this unorganised sector. Also, the co-lending partner can help bring in local expertise and assist the bank in doing on-ground due diligence. Thus, it will help boost SBI’s footprint in the unorganised sector," Agarwal said.

The State Bank of India on Wednesday achieved ₹5 lakh-crore mark in its home loan business. The real estate and housing business unit of SBI has grown 5 times in the last 10 years with an AUM of ₹89,000 crore in 2011 to Rs. 5 lakh croe in 2021, the bank said.

The bank witnessed spectacular growth in Home loans in December 2020 with the highest sourcing, sanctions, disbursements, and growth that the bank had ever registered, the lender said in a statement.

PNB Housing Finance is looking at forging tie-ups with some banks for co-lending in the housing loan sector, the lender earlier said. "We have got our policy approved on the co-lending and you will shortly be hearing some announcement from the company in terms of some agreement that we will enter with banks," Hardayal Prasad, managing director and chief executive officer, PNB Housing Finance said.





















