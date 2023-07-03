The State Bank of India (SBI), through its CSR arm SBI Foundation, has pledged a grant of ₹22.5 crore to establish a Banking Data and Analytics Hub at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B). The focus of the Hub will be to address the unique challenges faced by the Indian banking and financial services sector. The collaboration aims to leverage SBI's extensive experience in banking and IIT Bombay's research expertise.

Announced on the occasion of the 68th “Bank Day", the Hub includes a 10,000 Sq. Ft. lab space and shall fund research and skill development in data analytics and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

“The tie-up shall help enhance SBI’s AI capabilities and will lead to the generation and dissemination of new ideas through industry-academia collaboration and training of the Bank’s staff. The partnership shall benefit the entire BFSI sector and help in the adoption of emerging technologies like ChatGPT," Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said.

“The collaboration will help the Bank’s data analytics and AI practise become part of the mainstream, day-to-day operations of the Bank. He reiterated that the collaboration would help in taking the Bank’s Analytics practise to the next level," Nitin Chugh, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Digital Banking and Transformation said.

Professor Shri Ravi Gudi, the Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations at IIT Bombay stated that the Hub shall undertake cutting-edge research focussed on emerging problems in the Banking Sector and work towards developing elegant solutions for banking. He also said that the Hub shall engage in competency-building and outreach activities to enhance the talent pool of professionals specializing in banking analytics.

The grant emphasizes the importance of data analytics and AI in Banking. It comes close on the heels of the Bank’s announcement, during an Analyst Meet held on the 18th of May, 2023, that it had garnered business worth one lakh crore rupees through its Analytics function in the Financial Year 2023 alone.

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. As on March 31, 2023, the bank has a deposit base of over ₹44.23 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 43.80% and advances of more than ₹32 lakh crore.