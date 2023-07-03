SBI gives ₹22 crore to IIT-Bombay to strengthen its data analytics, AI capabilities2 min read 03 Jul 2023, 01:39 PM IST
SBI has pledged a grant of ₹22.5 crore to establish a banking data and analytics hub at IIT Bombay to address challenges in the banking sector
The State Bank of India (SBI), through its CSR arm SBI Foundation, has pledged a grant of ₹22.5 crore to establish a Banking Data and Analytics Hub at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B). The focus of the Hub will be to address the unique challenges faced by the Indian banking and financial services sector. The collaboration aims to leverage SBI's extensive experience in banking and IIT Bombay's research expertise.
