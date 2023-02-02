SBI has $2.6 billion of loans to Adani Group
- Dinesh Kumar Khara, chairman of SBI, said the Adani Group companies were servicing the loans and he doesn’t see an 'immediate challenge' to whatever the bank has lent so far
State Bank of India, the country’s largest financier, has given loans of as much as $2.6 billion to companies in the Adani conglomerate, or about half of what is allowed under rules, according to a person familiar with the matter.
