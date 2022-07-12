Days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) eased the buffer norms and interest rate caps on foreign currency non-resident (bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits, country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) has raised rates on such deposits with effect from 10 July.

The US dollar category will now yield 2.85% per annum. Dollar deposits maturing in two years to less than three years will now earn 3%. Dollar deposits maturing in three years to less than four years will yield 3.1%.The maturity bucket of four years to less than five years will earn 3.15%. Interest rates on all deposits denominated in euro and Japanese yen remained unchanged.

View Full Image SBI FCNR deposit rates effective 10 July.

HDFC Bank too raised rates on such deposits. “Effective 1st JULY 2021 FCNR deposit for GBP,EURO & JPY currencies will be offered only for 1 Year tenure. Existing FCNR deposits booked under GBP, EURO & JPY currencies for the tenor 1 year 1 day to 5 year and which are due for auto renewal will be auto renewed for 1 year tenor by default," the lender said on its website.

View Full Image HDFC Bank FCNR deposit rates effective 1 July.

Last week, RBI raised overseas borrowing limits for companies and liberalised norms for foreign investments in government bonds as it announced a slew of measures to boost foreign exchange inflows in efforts to curb the fall of the rupee.

Unveiling measures, the central bank said that all capital flows barring portfolio investments remain stable and an adequate level of reserves provides a buffer against external shocks.

Among the fresh steps, the cap has been removed on interest rate that lenders can offer on foreign deposits by NRIs. The relaxation will be in force till October.

The rupee has depreciated by 4.1 per cent against the US dollar during the current financial year so far (up to July 5), "which is modest relative to other EMEs and even major Advanced Economies (AEs)," RBI said in a statement.

India's foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 593.3 billion as on June 24, 2022, supplemented by a substantial stock of net forward assets, the central bank said.

According to the statement, RBI has been closely and continuously monitoring the liquidity conditions in the forex market and has stepped in as needed in all its segments to alleviate dollar tightness with the objective of ensuring orderly market functioning.

"In order to further diversify and expand the sources of forex funding so as to mitigate volatility and dampen global spillovers, it has been decided to undertake measures... to enhance forex inflows while ensuring overall macroeconomic and financial stability," it said.

Further, the central bank has permitted banks to raise fresh FCNR(B) and NRE deposits without reference to the extant regulations on interest rates, with effect from July 7 till October 31, 2022.

At present, interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank [FCNR(B)] deposits are subject to ceilings of Overnight Alternative Reference Rate (ARR) for the respective currency/swap plus 250 basis points for deposits of 1 year to less than 3 years maturity. It is overnight ARR plus 350 basis points for deposits of 3 years and above, and up to 5 years maturity.

In the case of NRE deposits, as per extant instructions, interest rates shall not be higher than those offered by the banks on comparable domestic rupee term deposits.