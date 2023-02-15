SBI hikes lending rates by 10 bps across tenures; loan EMIs set to rise
- Due to this latest MCLR hike by SBI, borrowers' EMI outgo will increase further
The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) across tenures, making most consumer loans such as auto or home loans costlier for borrowers.
