The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of 'specialist cadre officers' for the positions of Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-channels), Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking). The online application for the posts opened on March 4, 2022 and the last date to apply is March 31, 2022. Interested candidates are requested to apply online through the link given on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers
The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview. For shortlisting, “mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for interview. The shortlisting committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank, will be shortlisted for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard, " the Bank noted.
The interview:
Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard Merit list: Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit list, the Bank said.