The country's largest lender the State Bank of India has opened up multiple job opportunities for its wealth management team. The SBI is hiring for six posts, these include--Relationship Manager, Relationship Manager (Team Lead), Customer Relationship Executive, Investment Officer, Central Research team (product Lead), and Central Research Team (Support). There are a total of 567 vacancies according to the bank's official website.

The online registration has already begun and the last date to submit the application form is October 18, 2021. Candidates can apply for the SBI Specialist Cadre Officers posts through bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI recruitment 2021: Details of vacancy, age limit and CTC range

1. Relationship Manager

For this post, there are a total of 314 vacancies. For General (126); for OBC (70); for SC (54); for ST (33); for EWS (31), and others (25). The minimum age to apply is 23 and the maximum age is 35. SBI's Relationship Manager's CTC range is ₹6 lakh- ₹15 lakh.

2. Relationship Manager (Team Lead)

For this post, there are a total of 20 vacancies. For General (8); for OBC (6); for SC (2); for ST (2); for EWS (2), and others (2). The minimum age to apply is 28 and the maximum age is 40. SBI's Relationship Manager (Team Lead)'s CTC range is ₹10 lakh- ₹28 lakh.

3. Customer Relationship Executive

For this post, there are a total of 217 vacancies. For General (88); for OBC (57); for SC (35); for ST (16); for EWS (21), and others (13). The minimum age to apply is 20 and the maximum age is 35. SBI's Customer Relationship Executive's CTC range is ₹2 lakh- ₹3 lakh.

4. Investment Officer

For this post, there are a total of 12 vacancies. For General (5); for OBC (4); for SC (1); for ST (1); for EWS (1), and others (1). The minimum age to apply is 28 and the maximum age is 40. SBI Investment Officer's CTC range is ₹12 lakh- ₹18 lakh.

5. Central Research Team (Product lead)

For this post, there are a total of 2 vacancies. For General (1) and for OBC (1). The minimum age to apply is 30 and the maximum age is 45. SBI Central Research Team (Product lead)'s CTC range is ₹25 lakh- ₹45 lakh.

6. Central Research Team (Support)

For this post, there are a total of 2 vacancies. The minimum age to apply is 25 and the maximum age is 35. SBI Central Research Team (Product lead)'s CTC range is ₹7 lakh- ₹10 lakh.

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Guidelines for filling online application

Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature.

Candidates should fill the application carefully. Once the application is filled in completely, the candidate should submit the same. In the event of the candidate not being able to fill the application in one go, he can save the information already entered. When the information/ application is saved, a provisional registration number and password are generated by the system and displayed on the screen. The candidate should note down the registration number and password.

After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms

SBI SCO recruitment: Application fees

Application fees are ₹750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

SBI SCO posts 2021: Details of Document to be uploaded:

Brief Resume (PDF)

ID Proof (PDF)

Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)

Caste certificate (PDF)

PWD certification (if applicable) (PDF)

Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree Certificate (PDF)

Experience certificates (PDF)/Driving Licence (Two-wheeler) (PDF)

Form-16/Offer Letter/Latest Salary slip from current employer (PDF)

NOC (If applicable) (PDF)

Recent Photograph

Signature

