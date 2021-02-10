To make affordable housing accessible, the State Bank of India has waived the processing fee on home loans till 31 March, 2021. The top lender offers home loans at interest rate starting as low as 6.80% per annum. India's top lender provides a host of various home loans for the customers — regular home loan plans, SBI Privilege Home Loan for government employees, SBI Shaurya Home Loan for army and defense personnel, SBI MaxGain Home Loan, SBI Smart Home, Top-up Loan for existing customers, SBI NRI Home Loan, SBI FlexiPay Home Loan for a loan of the higher amount and SBI HerGhar Home Loan for women.

New customers can get all information on home loans by giving a missed call on 7208933140, the bank said. With a histrionically low home loan interest rate, the bank commands a market share of 34% in the home loan segment. On average, the bank onboards around 1,000 home loan customers per day, it said. "SBI witnessed spectacular growth in Home loans in December 2020 with the highest sourcing, sanctions, disbursements, and growth that the bank had ever registered," the lender said.

The State Bank of India has reached a landmark by crossing the ₹5 lakh crore- mark in its home loan business. The bank has set its sight on achieving a home loan AUM of ₹7 lakh crore by FY 2024. The real estate and housing business unit of SBI has grown 5 times in the last 10 years with an AUM of ₹89,000 crore in 2011 to ₹5 lakh crore in 2021, the bank mentioned.

SBI has issued nearly two lakh home loans under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) till December 2020. The lender is also the only bank designated by ministry of housing and urban development as the central nodal agency for processing PMAY subsidy.

"To support Govt’s flagship program of ‘Housing for all by 2022’, SBI has been continuously extending home loans under PMAY and has sanctioned 1,94,582 home loans as of December 2020," the bank said in a statement.

"The bank is also working on themes like focused development of the Home Loan business, refined analytics for boosting growth, easing home loan journey for customers, and post disbursal engagement with home loan customers," the lender said.

The bank aims to implement artificial intelligence, cloud, blockchain, machine learning which can play a pivotal role in propelling not only the home loan business of the bank but also other businesses, it said. "The bank is gearing up to initiate a co-lending model for home loans which will help boost SBI’s footprints in the unorganized sector," it further added.

