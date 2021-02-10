New customers can get all information on home loans by giving a missed call on 7208933140, the bank said. With a histrionically low home loan interest rate, the bank commands a market share of 34% in the home loan segment. On average, the bank onboards around 1,000 home loan customers per day, it said. "SBI witnessed spectacular growth in Home loans in December 2020 with the highest sourcing, sanctions, disbursements, and growth that the bank had ever registered," the lender said.

