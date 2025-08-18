Mint Explainer | SBI hikes home loan rates in a low-rate cycle—what does it mean?
Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 18 Aug 2025, 11:02 AM IST
State Bank of India’s decision to raise home loan rates in the middle of a neutral interest-rate cycle marks a shift in the housing loan market. The move could ease pressure on bank margins, reset pricing discipline among PSU and private lenders, and raise borrowing costs for new home buyers.
MUMBAI: The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), and fellow public sector major Union Bank of India have raised home loan interest rates by 10–25 basis points, even as the broader interest rate cycle remains neutral. The move comes at a time when PSU banks continue to see steady growth in housing loans, despite a slowdown in overall sectoral credit growth.
