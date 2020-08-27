SBI hopeful of fewer debt recast requests from corporate borrowers

Mumbai: India’s largest lender State Bank of India is hopeful that there will not be too many debt recast requests from corporates given the fact that large stressed assets have already gone through rounds of clean-up.

Speaking at a webinar organised by Business Standard on Thursday, bank’s chairman Rajnish Kumar said SBI is instead readying itself to deal with the expected volume of personal loan recast requests.

The bank’s loan book comprises 36.7% loans to the retail personal loan segment and about 39.7% to corporates. While the retail personal loan book stood at ₹7.48 trillion as on 30 June, its corporate book was at ₹8.09 trillion in the same period.

“Currently, I can say that a lot of deleveraging, resolution, clean-up has already happened (for corporates) and lot of accounts were dealt with under the existing 7 June circular. As of now, there are not many (debt recast) requests and I hope there are not many requests coming forward," said Kumar.

He said there will be some requests for recast from the personal segment and the bank is readying itself “for dealing with the volume as far as the personal segment is concerned".

In an attempt to give borrowers and lenders some respite, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed debt recast for both corporate and retail borrowers. Lenders can extend the repayment period by a maximum of two years, allowing respite in a situation where the covid-19 pandemic has left millions jobless, curtailing their ability to repay existing debt. The central bank also expects bad loans in the banking system to surge the most in 20 years after the end of the moratorium on 31 August.

Mint reported on 21 August that corporate borrowers will be offered customized solutions because of the complexity of their contracts and the involvement of multiple banks. Individual borrowers will be given a standardized package if they can show substantial loss of income because of covid-19.

Rating agency Icra expects 5-8% of the overall loans to be restructured. Anil Gupta, vice-president (financial sector ratings), Icra said, “Of the estimated 10-15% loans under moratorium, we estimate the slippages for FY21 at 3-4% of the overall loans of banks, 5-8% could be restructured."

SBI’s Kumar said he believed that hospitality and aviation were the most vulnerable sectors which were impacted by the pandemic.

Kumar also lauded the government’s guaranteed loan programme and said there was no pressure from the Centre on banks to disburse loans.

“There is no question that there was any pressure from the government because the scheme was designed after a lot of consultation between the department of financial services (DFS) and commercial banks," he said, adding that the scheme’s design was such that it takes care of the small business sector which required a liquidity support owing to the temporary disruption in cash flow.

The finance ministry had recently expanded the scope of the government-backed, collateral-free ₹3 trillion emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) for stressed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The scheme is now open for professionals also.

