SBI hopeful of fewer debt recast requests from corporate borrowers

In an attempt to give borrowers and lenders some respite, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed debt recast for both corporate and retail borrowers. Lenders can extend the repayment period by a maximum of two years, allowing respite in a situation where the covid-19 pandemic has left millions jobless, curtailing their ability to repay existing debt. The central bank also expects bad loans in the banking system to surge the most in 20 years after the end of the moratorium on 31 August.