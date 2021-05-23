Subscribe
SBI hopes for an encore as FY21 ends on a high note

SBI hopes for an encore as FY21 ends on a high note

Premium
Photo: Mint
4 min read . 01:00 AM IST Aparna Iyer

SBI reported a 15% fall in its gross bad loan stockpile to 1.26 trillion for FY21. In percentage terms, bad assets formed just 4.98% of its loan book, far lower than the 6.15% for FY20.

India’s largest lender by assets ended a year marked by a deep recession by reporting a record quarterly net profit and an improvement in most of its asset quality metrics.

What’s more, State Bank of India (SBI) chief Dinesh Khara believes the bank may replicate the performance this fiscal, too, despite the threat from the second covid wave. “We do not see any concern over asset quality this year," he said in an interaction with the media last week while announcing the quarterly earnings.

