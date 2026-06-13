SBI plans a major HR overhaul to address employee burnout

India's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), is planning to revamp its employee wellness programme to address rising workplace stress and support new and mid-career employees adapt to the evolving demands of the banking sector.
SBI said in a document, a call for bids from service providers, that it needs to realign its human resources strategy with generational shifts, rapid digital transformation, and growing expectations for inclusive, agile, and purpose-driven workplaces.
The document said the programme must be confidential; no individual-level data or engagement information may be shared with SBI management, HR, or any third party, except where required by applicable law.
With 245,131 employees, the state-owned lender is among the largest employers in the country.
It wants the service provider to design a crisis and emergency response plan under which employees facing acute psychological distress, suicidal ideation, or a critical life event receive an immediate trained response.