SBI plans a major HR overhaul to address employee burnout

Shayan GhoshDevina Sengupta
3 min read13 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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With 245,131 employees, SBI is among the largest employers in the country. (REUTERS)
Summary
India's largest bank seeks to realign its HR strategy with generational shifts, rapid digital transformation, and growing expectations for inclusive, agile and purpose-driven workplaces.

India's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), is planning to revamp its employee wellness programme to address rising workplace stress and support new and mid-career employees adapt to the evolving demands of the banking sector.

SBI said in a document, a call for bids from service providers, that it needs to realign its human resources strategy with generational shifts, rapid digital transformation, and growing expectations for inclusive, agile, and purpose-driven workplaces.

The document said the programme must be confidential; no individual-level data or engagement information may be shared with SBI management, HR, or any third party, except where required by applicable law.

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With 245,131 employees, the state-owned lender is among the largest employers in the country.

It wants the service provider to design a crisis and emergency response plan under which employees facing acute psychological distress, suicidal ideation, or a critical life event receive an immediate trained response.

Mental health in focus

The bank plans a Mental Health Champion Programme to raise awareness among peers. “The intent of such a programme would be to strengthen early identification, destigmatization, and access to support by creating a human bridge between employees in distress and the formal employee assistance programme,” it said.

SBI also wants the service provider to support employee engagement during the early stages of their careers, up to three years. The bank believes that this period may involve increased role complexity, greater independent responsibility, increased adjustment pressure, and emerging stress in banking careers.

Apart from that, the state-owned lender wants to design a maternity and parental wellbeing offering that “acknowledges the emotional, physical, practical, and work-related dimensions of this transition".

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Such programmes are also available for private-sector bank employees. India’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, said it runs several initiatives focused on holistic employee wellness, such as Inner Harmony, Mindfulness Series, stress management, and confidential counselling services.

“These efforts are designed to help employees manage both personal and professional challenges and cultivate a balanced work environment,” the bank said in its 2024-25 annual report.

Rising deaths by suicide

Indian banks have witnessed a series of deaths by suicide in recent years, with bank unions attributing them to mounting work pressure and aggressive performance targets. C.H. Venkatachalam, general secretary of the All India Bank Employees' Association, said that branch managers in public sector banks are under tremendous pressure due to increased targets and a lack of adequate manpower.

“There are fewer clerks these days in bank branches, and so a branch manager has to do a lot more. He/she has to get customers, manage the branch, and satisfy the targets set by regional and zonal managers,” he said. “There is a lot of pressure to cross-sell products.”

Though separate data on suicides among bankers is not available, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported that professionals and salaried employees accounted for 9.9% of all deaths by suicide in 2024, the latest year for which data is available.

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“Overall, stress levels have increased everywhere, but SBI is a regulated, government-owned institution, so concerns about layoffs are lower. However, digitization has brought much greater accountability," said Nirmala Menon, the founder of Interweave Consulting, a diversity and inclusion consulting firm.

Menon said SBI has been following industry trends over the last decade, with increasing use of technology and external service providers. “Public sector undertakings (PSUs) have not adopted these changes to the same extent, though they generally offer more generous leave policies,” she said.

About the Authors

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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