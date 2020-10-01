SBI, HUL partner to provide digital solutions to small retailers

“General trade is a very important channel for the country as it serves the needs of millions of consumers by making essential products available. This channel also plays a significant role for our economy by creating employment opportunities for a wide spectrum of people. It is our endeavour to digitise and modernise this channel; support the retailers with right assortment and enable them to access timely and affordable funding. The timing of the partnership could not have been better as this addresses one of the key needs for retailers and distributors, given the economic fallout of the pandemic," Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, HUL, said.