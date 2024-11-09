Industry
SBI delivers strong results. Is it still lagging competition?
Summary
- SBI has withstood the broad selling pressure witnessed on Dalal Street over the past one month, gaining nearly 7% vis-à-vis a 3% fall in the Sensex.
MUMBAI : The results of State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender by assets, were keenly awaited to understand the impact of higher deposit rates on its operational performance.
