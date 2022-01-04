1 min read.Updated: 04 Jan 2022, 04:37 PM ISTLivemint
SBI said new slab for ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh has been introduced with service charges of ₹20 + GST, starting 1 February 2022. The service charges on IMPS are in line with the service charges on NEFT/RTGS transactions, SBI said.
Listen to this article
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said there won’t be any service charges on Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions upto ₹5 lakh done through internet banking and mobile banking, including YONO app. In addition, a new slab for ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh has been introduced with service charges of ₹20 + GST, starting 1 February 2022. The service charges on IMPS are in line with the service charges on NEFT/RTGS transactions, SBI said.
Under IMPS, there’s no service charge on transaction amounts up to ₹1,000. From ₹1,001 to ₹10,000, charge of ₹2 plus GST is applicable, transaction of ₹10,001 to ₹1 lakh attracts ₹4 plus GST fees and for amounts above ₹1 lakh upto ₹2 lakh, ₹12 plus GST is applied. These charges apply to only transactions carried through branch channels.