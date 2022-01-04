SBI IMPS of up to 5 lakh done digitally will not attract service charge

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said there won’t be any service charges on Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions upto ₹5 lakh done through internet banking and mobile banking, including YONO app. In addition, a new slab for ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh has been introduced with service charges of ₹20 + GST, starting 1 February 2022. The service charges on IMPS are in line with the service charges on NEFT/RTGS transactions, SBI said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said there won’t be any service charges on Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions upto ₹5 lakh done through internet banking and mobile banking, including YONO app. In addition, a new slab for ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh has been introduced with service charges of ₹20 + GST, starting 1 February 2022. The service charges on IMPS are in line with the service charges on NEFT/RTGS transactions, SBI said.

Under IMPS, there’s no service charge on transaction amounts up to ₹1,000. From ₹1,001 to ₹10,000, charge of ₹2 plus GST is applicable, transaction of ₹10,001 to ₹1 lakh attracts ₹4 plus GST fees and for amounts above ₹1 lakh upto ₹2 lakh, ₹12 plus GST is applied. These charges apply to only transactions carried through branch channels. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

This provision has been introduced with an aim to encourage customers to adopt digital banking, SBI said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}