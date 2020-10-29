SBI inks $1 bn pact with JBIC to help auto firms

MUMBAI : State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has signed a loan agreement of $1 billion with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). Under the pact, Japanese financial institutions will provide funds for the manufacturers, suppliers and dealers of Japanese automobiles in the country.

Of the total loan amount, $600 million will be financed by JBIC and $400 million by other participating Japanese banks such as SMBC, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Bank, Shizuoka Bank and Bank of Yokohama.

As on 30 June 2020, SBI had a deposit base of over ₹34 trillion with a CASA ratio of more than 45% and advances of nearly ₹24 trillion.

SBI commands a nearly 34% market share in home loans and nearly 33% in the auto loans segment.

The bank has the largest network of more than 22,100 branches in India with an ATM/cash deposit machine network of over 58,500 and total business correspondent outlets of more than 62,200.

The number of customers using internet banking facilities is about 76 million and mobile banking users stand at a little more than 17 million

