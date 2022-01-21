OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  SBI internet banking, app services to be shut tomorrow during these hours
India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) will be undergoing technology upgrade between 02:00 hours and 8:30 (early morning).

During this period, services of internet banking, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, and UPI will not be available.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience," SBI said.

