21 Jan 2022
- During this period, services of internet banking, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, and UPI will not be available.
India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) will be undergoing technology upgrade between 02:00 hours and 8:30 (early morning).
"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience," SBI said.
According to the bank's official Twitter account, SBI customers will not be able to use services such as Internet Banking, YONO, YONO Lite, UPI on Saturday, during early morning hours.
