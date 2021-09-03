Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >SBI internet banking, mobile app YONO to remain down tomorrow. Details here

SBI internet banking, mobile app YONO to remain down tomorrow. Details here

Premium
SBI announced this on Twitter on Wednesday, saying the downtime is expected to last 180 minutes.
2 min read . 05:41 PM IST Livemint

  • SBI informed its customers, 'We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience'

The SBI internet banking, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, IMPS, and UPI will remain unavailable between 22:35 hours on 4 September and 01:35 hours on 5 September 2021 due to maintenance work. The bank announced this on Twitter on Wednesday, saying the downtime is expected to last 180 minutes.

The SBI internet banking, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, IMPS, and UPI will remain unavailable between 22:35 hours on 4 September and 01:35 hours on 5 September 2021 due to maintenance work. The bank announced this on Twitter on Wednesday, saying the downtime is expected to last 180 minutes.

SBI informed its customers, "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience."

SBI informed its customers, "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Here's the tweet:

The SBI internet banking, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, IMPS, and UPI will remain unavailable between 22:35 hours on 4 September and 01:35 hours on 5 September 2021 due to maintenance work. The bank announced this on Twitter on Wednesday, saying the downtime is expected to last 180 minutes.

SBI informed its customers, "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience."

Here's the tweet:

|#+|

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Rich Asians jump booster shot queue amid Covid vaccine shortages

Premium

Japanese PM contender warns Taiwan is ‘next big problem’

Premium

Building a retirement fund is not enough; it has to be ...

Premium

Could Zerodha disrupt the mutual fund distribution business?

Meanwhile, SBI on Wednesday said it has raised 4,000 crore through Basel compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds, offering a coupon rate of 7.72 per cent.

The issue garnered overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of 10,000 crore received against a base issue size of 1,000 crore, the bank said in a release.

"Based on the response, the bank has decided to accept 4,000 crore at a coupon of 7.72 per cent," the release said.

This is the lowest pricing ever offered on such debt, issued by any Indian bank since the implementation of Basel III capital rules in 2013, it said.

While the bank has AAA credit rating from local credit agencies, the AT1 offering is rated AA , which is the highest rating in the country for these instruments in view of the hybrid and high-risk nature of these instruments, the release said.

It is the first AT1 bond issuance in the domestic market post the new Sebi regulations announced in March this year, it said.

The AT 1 instrument is perpetual in nature. It, however, can be called back by the issuer after five years or any anniversary date thereafter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!