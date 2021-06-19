The country's largest lender SBI( State Bank of India ) said that its internet banking services will not be available 0n 20 June for 40 minutes due to maintenance activities that will be undertaken by the bank. During this period Internet Banking/YONO/YONO Lite/ UPI will be unavailable.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 01:00 hrs and 01:40 hrs on 20.06.2021. During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us."SBI tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Last month, the bank's digital banking platforms, including Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was affected due to maintenance.

SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country. As of December 31, 2020, it had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. The bank's number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.

Meanwhile, SBI has invited bids for two NPA accounts with outstanding dues of nearly ₹60 crore.

"In terms of the bank's policy on sale of financial assets, in line with the regulatory guidelines, we place these accounts for sale to ARCs/ banks/ NBFCs/ FIs, on the terms and conditions indicated there against," SBI said in a sale notice.

The bank has put up for sale the accounts of N S Engineering Projects, with loan outstanding of ₹36.98 crore, and Chinteshwar Steels Pvt Ltd, which owes ₹22.72 crore to SBI.

The reserve price for these non-performing assets (NPAs) for the purpose of sale has been fixed at ₹17.19 crore and ₹10.50 crore, respectively.

The e-auction for these two accounts will take place on July 7, 2021.





