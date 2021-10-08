The customers of India's largest bank State Bank of India(SBI) will not be able to use the internet banking services today and tomorrow for a certain period.

The users of SBI internet banking services will not be able to use various features like Internet Banking , YONO ,YONO Lite ,UPI for a total duration of 120 minutes for two days on Saturday and Sunday due to scheduled maintenance activities.

SBI has tweeted from its official Twitter handle that," We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. We will be undertaking maintenance activities from 00:20 hrs to 02.20 on 9th Oct 2021(120 minutes) and from 23:20 hrs on 10th Oct 2021 to 1.20 hrs on 11th Oct(120 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us."

SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country. As of December 31, 2020, it had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. The bank's number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.

State Bank of India and Indian Navy on Monday launched SBI's NAV-eCash card onboard the country's largest naval aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

The card will obviate the difficulties faced by personnel onboard in handling physical cash during deployment of the ship at high seas, the bank said in a release.

The infrastructure at naval ships inhibits traditional payment solutions particularly when the ship is in high seas where there is no connectivity.

NAV-eCash card, with its dual-chip technology, will facilitate both online as well as offline transactions, the release said.

The bank's Managing Director (retail and digital banking) C S Setty said the concept will be replicated at other naval ships and various defence establishments for creating a secured, convenient and sustainable payment ecosystem.

