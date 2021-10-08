SBI has tweeted from its official Twitter handle that," We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. We will be undertaking maintenance activities from 00:20 hrs to 02.20 on 9th Oct 2021(120 minutes) and from 23:20 hrs on 10th Oct 2021 to 1.20 hrs on 11th Oct(120 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us."

