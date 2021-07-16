The customers of India's largest bank State Bank of India( SBI ) will not be able to use the internet banking services today for a certain period. The users of SBI internet banking services will not be able to use various features like Internet Banking , YONO ,YONO Lite ,UPI for a total duration of 150 minutes due to scheduled maintenance activities.

SBI has tweeted from its official Twitter handle that," We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 16.07.2021and 01:15 hrs on 17.07.2021. During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us."

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/HwIug1nEFB — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 15, 2021

Last month, the bank's digital banking platforms, including Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was affected due to maintenance.

Also Read: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs BoB: Which special FD scheme will yield more

SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country. As of December 31, 2020, it had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. The bank's number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.

Meanwhile, SBI will auction two non-performing accounts (NPAs) in August to recover dues of over ₹313 crore, according to a notice by the lender.

The two accounts to be put up for e-auction on August 6 are Bhadreshwar Vidyut Pvt Ltd (BVPL) with a loan outstanding of ₹262.73 crore and GOL Offshore Ltd with ₹50.75 crore dues.

"In terms of the bank's policy on sale on financial assets, in line with the regulatory guidelines, we place these accounts for sale to ARCs/banks/NBFCs/FIs, on the terms and conditions indicated there against," SBI said in the notice.

The reserve price for the auction of Bhadreshwar Vidyut is set at ₹100.12 crore and for GOL Offshore at ₹51 crore.

SBI has asked the interested parties to do the due diligence of these assets with immediate effect, after submitting expressions of interest and executing non-disclosure agreement with the bank.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!