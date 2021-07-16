SBI has tweeted from its official Twitter handle that," We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 16.07.2021and 01:15 hrs on 17.07.2021. During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}