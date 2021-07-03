The country's largest lender SBI( State Bank of India ) said that its internet banking services will not be available 0n 4 July for 2 hours and 25 minutes due to maintenance activities that will be undertaken by the bank.

During this period Internet Banking/YONO/YONO Lite/ UPI will remain unavailable for the customers of the bank.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 03:25 hrs and 05:50 hrs on 04.07.2021. During this period, Internet Banking / YONO/YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,""SBI tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/l7dsyoQcsu — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 2, 2021

Last month, the bank's digital banking platforms, including Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was affected due to maintenance.

SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country. As of December 31, 2020, it had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. The bank's number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.

Meanwhile, SBI has launched a collateral-free unique loan offering – ‘Kavach Personal Loan'. Under this scheme, customers can avail loans up to ₹5 lakh at an effective interest rate of 8.5% per annum for 60 months which is inclusive of three months moratorium. The product is being offered under the collateral-free personal loan category and comes at the cheapest rate of interest under this segment. Reimbursement of expenses already incurred for COVID related medical expenses shall also be provided under the scheme.

This loan product will also be part of the COVID loan book being created by banks as per RBI's COVID relief measures, SBI said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.