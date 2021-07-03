Meanwhile, SBI has launched a collateral-free unique loan offering – ‘Kavach Personal Loan'. Under this scheme, customers can avail loans up to ₹5 lakh at an effective interest rate of 8.5% per annum for 60 months which is inclusive of three months moratorium. The product is being offered under the collateral-free personal loan category and comes at the cheapest rate of interest under this segment. Reimbursement of expenses already incurred for COVID related medical expenses shall also be provided under the scheme.