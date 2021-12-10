The customers of India's largest bank State Bank of India(SBI) will not be able to use the internet banking services tomorrow for a certain period.

The users of SBI internet banking services will not be able to use various features like Internet Banking , YONO ,YONO Lite ,UPI for a total duration of 300 minutes on Saturday and Sunday due to scheduled maintenance activities.

Taking to its official Twitter handle SBI tweeted, "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience." It further said " We will be undertaking technology upgrade in early morning hours on 11th Dec 2021 from 23:30 hrs to 4:30 hrs (300 minutes). During this period, INB/ Yono / Yono Lite / Yono Business / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience and request you to bear with us."

SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country.

Meanwhile,responding to the recent digital transaction row in the State Bank of India, the bank said in a statement that it does not charge any transaction fee from its Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) customers for digital transactions, including transactions using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay debit cards.

According to a media report, in an IIT study, it was revealed that India's largest lending institution SBI had deducted ₹164 crore from Jan Dhan account holders between 2017 and September 2020. Of the 164 crore, the bank had returned only ₹90 crore to these account holders for transactions through UPI and Rupay cards. The bank had collected ₹17.70 from each account holder during this period.

