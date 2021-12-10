SBI internet banking services to remain unavailable tomorrow during this time period. Details here1 min read . 11:39 AM IST
- State Bank of India(SBI) has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The customers of India's largest bank State Bank of India(SBI) will not be able to use the internet banking services tomorrow for a certain period.
The customers of India's largest bank State Bank of India(SBI) will not be able to use the internet banking services tomorrow for a certain period.
The users of SBI internet banking services will not be able to use various features like Internet Banking , YONO ,YONO Lite ,UPI for a total duration of 300 minutes on Saturday and Sunday due to scheduled maintenance activities.
The users of SBI internet banking services will not be able to use various features like Internet Banking , YONO ,YONO Lite ,UPI for a total duration of 300 minutes on Saturday and Sunday due to scheduled maintenance activities.
Taking to its official Twitter handle SBI tweeted, "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience." It further said " We will be undertaking technology upgrade in early morning hours on 11th Dec 2021 from 23:30 hrs to 4:30 hrs (300 minutes). During this period, INB/ Yono / Yono Lite / Yono Business / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience and request you to bear with us."
“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," it further said.
SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country.
Meanwhile,responding to the recent digital transaction row in the State Bank of India, the bank said in a statement that it does not charge any transaction fee from its Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) customers for digital transactions, including transactions using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay debit cards.
According to a media report, in an IIT study, it was revealed that India's largest lending institution SBI had deducted ₹164 crore from Jan Dhan account holders between 2017 and September 2020. Of the 164 crore, the bank had returned only ₹90 crore to these account holders for transactions through UPI and Rupay cards. The bank had collected ₹17.70 from each account holder during this period.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!