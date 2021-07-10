The online services of India's largest lender, State Bank of India(SBI) will remain unavailable for few hours today due to maintenance activities.

In a tweet posted on its Official Twitter handle, SBI informed that its internet banking services will not be available on 10-11 July for 90 minutes due to maintenance activities that will be undertaken by the bank. During this period Internet Banking/YONO/YONO Lite/ UPI will be unavailable.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hrs on 10 July and 00:15 hrs on 11.07.2021. During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us."SBI tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

While the time slot for maintenance activities has been kept at non-peak hours by the bank, account holders in the SBI will not be able to use the internet banking services during the 90 minutes time period.

Last month, the bank's digital banking platforms, including Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was affected due to maintenance.

SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country. As of December 31, 2020, it had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. The bank's number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.

Meanwhile, The RBI on Wednesday has imposed penalties on SBI, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank and 10 other lenders for contravention of various regulatory norms, including on lending to NBFCs.

The penalty imposed on the State Bank of India is ₹50 lakh.

