SBI internet banking to remain inaccessible today. Check timings

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hrs on 10 July and 00:15 hrs on 11.07.2021. During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us."SBI tweeted from its official Twitter handle.