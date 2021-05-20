State Bank of India(SBI) today said that some of its digital services will remain unavailable for the customers to carry out financial activities during certain hours for the next three days due to the scheduled up-gradation of the lender's digital banking platforms.

In a statement posted on SBI's official Twitter handle it tweeted," We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hrs on 21-May-2021 and 01.15 hrs on 22-May-2021 and between 02.40 hrs and 06.10 hrs on 23-May-2021. During this period, internet banking/YONO/YONO Lite/UPI services will remain unavailable.We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," it said.





We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #ImportantNotice #InternetBanking #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/LNMnKjORMR — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 20, 2021

Last month, the bank's digital banking platforms, including Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was affected due to maintenance.

SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country. As of December 31, 2020, it had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. The bank's number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.

At present, the bank has 35 million registered users of Yono, the digital lending platform.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.