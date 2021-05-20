SBI internet banking, YONO services to be affected on these dates. Details here

In a statement posted on SBI's official Twitter handle it tweeted," We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hrs on 21-May-2021 and 01.15 hrs on 22-May-2021 and between 02.40 hrs and 06.10 hrs on 23-May-2021. During this period, internet banking/YONO/YONO Lite/UPI services will remain unavailable.We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," it said.

