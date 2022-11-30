SBI introduces email OTP authentication service for secure digital transactions

When conducting a transaction in the Yono Lite SBI application or SBI Internet Banking, SBI users can generate an OTP. Customers of SBI can also generate OTPs using the "State Bank Secure OTP App," which is made available by the bank for Internet Banking (INB) transactions made through Onlinesbi and Yono Lite. The application will take the place of the requirement for net banking transactions to get the OTP through SMS. Once it has been registered, the application can generate OTP through the application. The apps can be found in the Android and iOS app stores. SBI has mentioned on its website that “Once you have registered the SBI Secure OTP application, all transactions that require OTP done through Yono Lite SBI version 4.2.0 and above will prompt for online mode of OTP to be chosen. You can use your SBI Secure OTP for generation of the OTP for such transactions. Please note that if you are using an older version of Yono Lite SBI it is recommended that you update the same by visiting the application market place. You will no longer receive OTP through SMS for the transaction done through Yono Lite SBI."