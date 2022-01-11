NEW DELHI : State Bank of India (SBI) has invited application for the post of Digital Banking head. Eligible candidates have to apply before 28 January.

According to the official statement the candidates should have at least an 18 years of experience in in digital leadership/ transformational roles in Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Of the 18, a minimum of 5 years must be at the senior management level, the bank said.

The candidate should also be a maximum of 62 years of age as on 1 December 2021.

The official statement also said that the position will be filled on a contractual basis. The bank invited applications under the bank's recruitment for a specialist cadre officer, aimed to deliver high-quality digital services to its customers.

The contractual engagement will be of three years, the statement mentioned. However, the bank also said that it may be extendable beyond the initial period of three years at the discretion of the bank.

"The bank is looking for a visionary, dynamic and result-driven head of digital banking with an innovative mindset, with a view to delivering superior service quality and omnichannel experience for our customers across all digital and self-service channels," SBI said in an advertisement.

The head of digital banking will be responsible for envisioning, developing and executing SBI's digital banking strategy and business plan for imparting digital knowledge/skill, it said.

The posting is in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Candidates can apply Online through the link given on Bank’s website bank.sbi/web/careers or through www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.





