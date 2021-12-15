The country's largest public lender, the State Bank of India has started the registration process for the recruitment of over 1,200 Circle Based Officers (CBO). According to an official notification, candidates can fill the application form latest by December 29.

SBI CBO recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Go to https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings

Step 2: If you have applied for the SBI job earlier then log in using your existing id and password. And, if applying for the first time, register it then

Step 3: Submit correct details in the application form

Step 4: While writing the application process, candidates should be careful with their names. The name entered should match with the requisite documents. Candidates will be debarred from the selection process if the spelling of the name does not match the requisite documents. In the admit card, only 35 characters of the name will be printed

SBI CBO recruitment 2021: Eligibility

The recruitments are for graduates between 21 and 30 years

Candidates also need to have two years of experience (post essential academic qualification experience) as of December 1, 2021, as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in the Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India.

The selection of CBOs will be done through an online test, a screening test, and an interview.

The online test is scheduled for January. The exact date of the exam has not been announced yet, however, the admit cards for the exam will be released on January 12.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Last date to register: December 29, 2021

Online fee payment: December 9 to 26, 2021

Last date to edit applications: December 29, 2021

Last date to print online application: January 13, 2022

SBI CBO Admit Card: January 12, 2022 (Tentative)

SBI CBO exam date: To be announced later

SBI Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidate should apply who are "Not below 21 years and Not above 30 years as on 01.12.2021 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.12.2000 and not earlier than 02.12.1991 (both days inclusive)."

With this recruitment drive, SBI will fill a total of 1,226 vacancies, including 126 backlog vacancies.

