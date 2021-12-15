Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  SBI jobs: Over 1,200 CBO vacancies at sbi.co.in. Check eligibility, other detail

SBI jobs: Over 1,200 CBO vacancies at sbi.co.in. Check eligibility, other detail

The State Bank of India (SBI) announces recruitment drive for Circle Based Officers (CBO) at https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings
2 min read . 11:14 AM IST Livemint

SBI CBO recruitment: With this recruitment drive, SBI will fill a total of 1,226 vacancies, including 126 backlog vacancies

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The country's largest public lender, the State Bank of India has started the registration process for the recruitment of over 1,200 Circle Based Officers (CBO). According to an official notification, candidates can fill the application form latest by December 29.

The country's largest public lender, the State Bank of India has started the registration process for the recruitment of over 1,200 Circle Based Officers (CBO). According to an official notification, candidates can fill the application form latest by December 29.

SBI CBO recruitment 2021: How to apply

SBI CBO recruitment 2021: How to apply

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Step 1: Go to https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings

Step 2: If you have applied for the SBI job earlier then log in using your existing id and password. And, if applying for the first time, register it then

Step 3: Submit correct details in the application form

Step 4: While writing the application process, candidates should be careful with their names. The name entered should match with the requisite documents. Candidates will be debarred from the selection process if the spelling of the name does not match the requisite documents. In the admit card, only 35 characters of the name will be printed

SBI CBO recruitment 2021: Eligibility

  • The recruitments are for graduates between 21 and 30 years
  • Candidates also need to have two years of experience (post essential academic qualification experience) as of December 1, 2021, as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in the Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India.
  • The selection of CBOs will be done through an online test, a screening test, and an interview.
  • The online test is scheduled for January. The exact date of the exam has not been announced yet, however, the admit cards for the exam will be released on January 12.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Important dates

MINT PREMIUM See All

We need a renewed conversation on inequality in India

Air traffic in India is flatlining. Here’s why

Central banks in a bind as Omicron, inflation rear thei ...

Ashok Leyland stares at a smooth ride ahead

  • Last date to register: December 29, 2021
  • Online fee payment: December 9 to 26, 2021
  • Last date to edit applications: December 29, 2021
  • Last date to print online application: January 13, 2022
  • SBI CBO Admit Card: January 12, 2022 (Tentative)
  • SBI CBO exam date: To be announced later

SBI Recruitment 2021: Age limit

  • Candidate should apply who are "Not below 21 years and Not above 30 years as on 01.12.2021 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.12.2000 and not earlier than 02.12.1991 (both days inclusive)."

With this recruitment drive, SBI will fill a total of 1,226 vacancies, including 126 backlog vacancies.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!