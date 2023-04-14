SBI keeps MCLR rate unchanged across tenures after RBI's status quo on repo rate1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 01:36 PM IST
- The tenor-wise MCLR lending rates will be effective from 15 April, 2023, according to SBI's website
State Bank of India (SBI), India's biggest lender by assets, has kept its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) unchanged across tenures after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee kept repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent in its bi-monthly meeting.
