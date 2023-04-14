State Bank of India (SBI), India's biggest lender by assets, has kept its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) unchanged across tenures after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee kept repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent in its bi-monthly meeting.

The country's largest lender's overnight MCLR stood at 7.95 per cent. The one-month and three-month MCLR was at 8.10 per cent, while six-month MCLR stood at 8.40 per cent, according to the bank's website.

SBI's one-year, two-year, and three-year lending rates were 8.50 per cent, 8.60 per cent, and 8.70 per cent, respectively.

The tenor-wise MCLR lending rates will be effective from 15 April, 2023, according to SBI's website.

Through six successive hikes since May, the central bank had raised policy rates by a cumulative 250 basis points taking the repo rate to 6.5 per cent. It had hiked the rates last February making loans expensive.

What is MCLR?

MCLR is the minimum interest rate that a financial institution charges for most of consumer loans such as auto, personal and home. Several factors are considered while deciding the lending rates, which includes deposit rates, repo rates, operating costs, and the cost of maintaining the cash reserve ratio.

Only those banks' borrowers whose loan's interest rates are linked to the MCLR will be impacted in case of any changes in the repo rate.

MCLR replaced the earlier base rate system to determine the lending rates for commercial banks as the central bank implemented MCLR on 1 April, 2016, to determine rates of interest for loans.

Shares of SBI settled 0.98 per cent higher at ₹533.40 apiece when the market closed on Thursday. However, the stock has remained under pressure this year as it has been down nearly 13 per cent to date.