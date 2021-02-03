SBI KYC 2021: Check full list of documents for 'Know Your Customer' updates

State Bank of India (SBI) allows several documents which can be used by different individuals for the purpose of KYC. Know Your Customer ( KYC)is a process where banks obtain information about their customers’ identity thereby ensuring that bank services are not misused. The KYC procedure is used when bank customers open accounts. Banks are also required to periodically update their customers’ KYC details. The process of KYC requires banks to collect and verify basic details of customers.

How to update SBI KYC?

Customers have to visit the SBI branch near them and provide a copy of any of the address and identity (ID) proof that is accepted for the KYC update.

Country's top lender State Bank of India has listed a list of documents acceptable for KYC in case of an individual, minors, NRIs aor small account holders.

Individual account holders are eligible to submit anyone document towards proof of identity and proof of address from passport, voter's identity card, driving licence, Aadhaar card, NREGA Card and PAN card.

Also Read | The Finance Commission doesn’t rock the federal boat

Individuals (Documents acceptable as proof of identity/address)

Passport

Voter's Identity Card

Driving Licence

Aadhaar Letter/Card

NREGA Card

PAN Card

Minors

If minor is less than 10 years of age, ID proof of the person who will operate the account to be submitted.

In cases where minor can operate the account independently, KYC procedure for identification/address verification as in the case of any other individuals would apply.

Non-resident Indians (NRIs)

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) can present a passport or residence visa copies. The residence visa copies should be duly attested by foreign offices, notary, Indian Embassy, officers of correspondent banks whose signatures are verifiable through an authorized branch of the SBI.

According to the guidelines issued by the RBI, thus the bank has to update their KYC after a certain amount of time and the notice is to tell the customers that their KYC is due.

Recently, SB had cautioned its customers about a fraud in which scamsters posing as bank officials have duped people. They call up the victim and tell him his KYC needs to be validated, offer to help him complete the procedure online and then hack into his bank account.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via