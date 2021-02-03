SBI KYC 2021: Check full list of documents for 'Know Your Customer' updates

State Bank of India (SBI) allows several documents which can be used by different individuals for the purpose of KYC. Know Your Customer ( KYC)is a process where banks obtain information about their customers’ identity thereby ensuring that bank services are not misused. The KYC procedure is used when bank customers open accounts. Banks are also required to periodically update their customers’ KYC details. The process of KYC requires banks to collect and verify basic details of customers.