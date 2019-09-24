The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched its digital banking app Yono for customers of SBI (UK) Limited. It was launched by SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar at an event hosted in coordination with the UK India Business Council (UKIBC). With the launch of Yono SBI UK, SBI has now gone global. Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said, “Yono SBI UK is one of the highlights of SBI’s technological capabilities. I am delighted to launch Yono for our UK customers, after its success in India. I am sure the easy-to-use features and refreshing design will ensure that the app offers a positive customer experience and showcases Bank’s strong focus on digital banking".

Here is all you need to know about Yono SBI UK:

1) Yono SBI UK offers its customers numerous features like easy UK money transfers or payments, remittances to India—available 24x7 with attractive exchange rates on remittances to India and so on. The facility of online account opening through the app will be made available soon.

2) Available on both App Store and Google Play Store, Yono SBI UK is an enhanced mobile app which is simple, intuitive, and user friendly for customers to carry out almost all their banking needs.

3) The app will allow customers with accounts at both SBI UK and SBI in India to access both accounts through one app, thereby improving the customer experience and ease-of-use.

4) The app would also allow customers to change their address, e-mail, mobile numbers online. Yono SBI UK also comes with a strong cordon of device binding to protect the security of customer funds.

5) Launched in 2017 by SBI in India, Yono has become very popular, especially among the youth, as it caters to their banking and lifestyle needs simultaneously.