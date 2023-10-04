SBI launches ‘Mobile Handheld Device’ for financial inclusion customers. Details here
In its first phase, the device will provide five core banking services including cash withdrawal, cash deposit, fund transfer, balance inquiry, and mini statement
The State Bank of India (SBI) has on October 4 launched a 'Mobile Handheld Device’ for its financial inclusion customers in a bid to enhance accessibility and convenience. Chairman Dinesh Khara in a statement said the initiative "aims to empower financial inclusion and extend essential banking services to the masses."