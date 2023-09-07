SBI launches ‘Nation First Transit Card’ for digital fare payments

SBI launches ‘Nation First Transit Card’ for digital fare payments1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:45 PM IST
The State Bank of India, country’s largest lender, has launched the ‘Nation First Transit Card’ facilitate the seamless and convenient customer commuting experience and ensure easy digital ticketing fare payments in metro, buses, water ferries, parking, etc., through a single card.