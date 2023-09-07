comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 07 2023 15:56:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.15 0.5%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.15 0.97%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 579.3 1.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614.75 0.74%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,610.85 0.9%
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  SBI launches ‘Nation First Transit Card’ for digital fare payments
Back

SBI launches ‘Nation First Transit Card’ for digital fare payments

 1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:45 PM IST Livemint

The SBI has launched the ‘Nation First Transit Card’ to facilitate the seamless and convenient customer commuting experience and ensure easy digital ticketing fare payments in metro, buses, water ferries, parking, etc., through a single card

An individuals can also use this card for making retail and e-commerce payments, the SBI said Premium
An individuals can also use this card for making retail and e-commerce payments, the SBI said

The State Bank of India, country’s largest lender, has launched the ‘Nation First Transit Card’ facilitate the seamless and convenient customer commuting experience and ensure easy digital ticketing fare payments in metro, buses, water ferries, parking, etc., through a single card.

In addition, individuals can also use this card for making retail and e-commerce payments.

“At SBI, we are constantly strive to make banking and everyday life simpler for our customers. The Nation First Transit Card powered by RuPay and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) technology, is set to revolutionize the commuting experience and is aligned with the national vision of “One Nation One Card", Dinesh Kumar Khara, chairman, SBI said.

“We are proud to introduce a card that not only eases the lives of our customers but also contributes to the growth of our country," the SBI chairman added.

India’s largest lender said it is also implementing NCMC based ticketing solution in MMRC Metro Line 3 and Agra Metro, which is in the advanced stage of execution and will be available to the public very soon.

SBI entered NCMC programs with transit operators in 2019. As a part of these NCMC programs, SBI successfully launched the “City1 Card", “Nagpur Metro MAHA Card", “MUMBAI1 Card", “GoSmart Card" and “Singara Chennai Card" in Noida Metro, Nagpur Metro, MMRDA Metro Lines 2A & 7, Kanpur Metro and Chennai Metro respectively.

State Bank of India is the largest mortgage lender in the country. The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed 6.53 lakh crore. As of June 2023, the bank has a deposit base of over 45.31 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 42.88 per cent and advances of more than 33 lakh crore. SBI commands a market share of 33.4% and 19.5% in home loans and auto loans respectively.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 10:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App