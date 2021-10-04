SBI launches NAV-eCash Card. Check features and benefits here

The Card will obviate the difficulties faced by personnel onboard in handling physical cash during deployment of the ship at high seas. The idea of such a card was jointly nurtured by SBI and Navy officials and the card takes care of the requirements of the Navy to provide a seamless onboard experience. The new journey envisioned in the form of NAV- eCash Card will change the payment ecosystem while the ship is sailing with no dependency on cash for utilization of any of the services on board.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}