SBI launches new business loan scheme for healthcare sector: Details here

Launching the product, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said, “Our Healthcare system has been providing uninterrupted and phenomenal support over the last year to the country amidst the pandemic. Acknowledging and recognizing their contribution in the wake of Covid-19, we are glad to launch the Aarogyam Healthcare Business Loan for them. We believe this special loan product will provide the much needed financial support to enable expansion/modernization of existing facilities and also creation of new facilities. With Aarogyam Healthcare Business Loan, our endeavour is towards strengthening the healthcare infrastructure across the entire country."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}