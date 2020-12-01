SBI launches RuPay JCB contactless debit card for local and international market

State Bank of India joined hands with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Japan's JCB International Co to launch new 'SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card’. The unique dual interface feature of this card enables the customers to use it for both contact and contactless trasaction, said the lender. Customers can use this new debit card in the domestic market as well as for the transactions overseas.

State Bank of India joined hands with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Japan's JCB International Co to launch new 'SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card’. The unique dual interface feature of this card enables the customers to use it for both contact and contactless trasaction, said the lender. Customers can use this new debit card in the domestic market as well as for the transactions overseas.

This card has been launched on the RuPay network by SBI in association with JCB, said the bank. Hence, the users will be able to transact on ATMs & POS terminals across the globe under JCB network. Customers can also use this card for online shopping from JCB partnered international e-commerce merchants.

This card has been launched on the RuPay network by SBI in association with JCB, said the bank. Hence, the users will be able to transact on ATMs & POS terminals across the globe under JCB network. Customers can also use this card for online shopping from JCB partnered international e-commerce merchants. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

An additional payment mode — RuPay offline wallet based transactions — will also available within the card. With this card, the cosumers can enjoy various discounts and offers in both domestic and international market. Moreover, customers will have access to JCB PLAZA Lounge (in-city exclusive lounges for JCB cardmembers) in prominent travel destinations such as Bangkok (Thailand), Orchard Road (Singapore) and Paris (France) which is a one-of-a-kind feature provided by JCB, said India's largest commercial bank.

"SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card holders can now use their cards at millions of locations in the world. It is also great to witness RuPay strengthening its foothold in international markets through our networks," said Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI.

"We believe the tap and pay technology on the card will simplify the everyday purchases of customers with secure and fast contactless payments. With several attractive benefits and offers associated with this contactless Debit Card, we are hopeful that this Card would not only provide a rewarding shopping experience to the cardholders but also make their international travels worthwhile," said Vidya Krishnan, chief general manager, State Bank of India.

Commenting on the launch of the new debit card, Yoshiki Kaneko, president and COO of JCB International Co., Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy and honoured to have the largest bank in India, State Bank of India, as a RuPay JCB Global Debit Card issuing partner. Together with our esteemed network partner, NPCI, we will bring best in class technology, access to the vast JCB global merchant network, and special offers and privileges to SBI customers. "